Video Shows Teen With Gunshot Wound Crawl Towards Front Door Asking for Help: ‘I’m Shot’ 

A doorbell camera captured the moment a teen crawled toward a woman’s home begging for help after he’d been shot at a party next door.

According to WFAA-TV, citing Dallas police, one teen was shot dead and three others were injured Saturday night at a party at an Airbnb.

Police identified the deceased as 16-year-old Jahcorian Green, per the outlet.

The other victims - an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds - suffered from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Melissa Vergara, the woman who lives next door to the rental, was out of town for the weekend, but says her doorbell camera captured one of the victims crawling toward her home, claiming they’d been shot.

“He just laid himself right there in the bushes,” she told the outlet. “I saw this guy jumping and moving and doing all this and I thought he was drunk but then he says, 'I’m shot, can you let me in your home?'”

Vergara said she called 911.

She said parties are frequently thrown at the next door rental home and that she’s filed complaints with Airbnb, who declined to comment, per WFAA.

“You come out and you see over here and they’re rolling up a blunt, they’re doing things they’re not supposed to,” she said. “So, I have to take my kids inside, so they won’t be exposed to this.”

In December, Dallas will begin enforcing a ban on short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods, according to the outlet.



