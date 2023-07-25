Video Shows Sharks Circling Near South Carolina Dockside Restaurant After Man Bitten

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Bystander video captured the eerie moment several sharks were seen circling by the dock of a popular South Carolina restaurant days after a man was bitten nearby.
WSAV-TV reports the video was taken Sunday after a fishing charter boat returned to the dock in Hilton Head, S.C., and threw out scraps near Hudson’s Seafood House.
The shark sighting came two days after authorities closed down the beach 10 miles away from where a man swimming in waist-deep water said he suffered a shark bite on his foot.
Read More
- Man Bitten by Shark in Florida Off Anna Maria Island Hospitalized
- Man Spearfishing off Marathon in Florida Keys Bitten in Leg by Shark, Report
- Man Bitten by Shark on Hilton Head Island
- Woman Bitten by Shark After Jumping off Boat in Florida
- Swimming With Sharks: Video Shows Great Whites Lurking Among California Surfers
The man was treated at an area hospital.
The incident prompted officials to shut down a portion of the beach Friday.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc