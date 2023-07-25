Video Shows Sharks Circling Near South Carolina Dockside Restaurant After Man Bitten - The Messenger
Video Shows Sharks Circling Near South Carolina Dockside Restaurant After Man Bitten

The video was taken two days after a man suffered a shark bite 10 miles away

Published
Tristan Balagtas
The shark sighting came two days after authorities closed down the beach 10 miles away where a man swimming in waist-deep water said he suffered a shark bite on his foot. Getty Images

Bystander video captured the eerie moment several sharks were seen circling by the dock of a popular South Carolina restaurant days after a man was bitten nearby.

WSAV-TV reports the video was taken Sunday after a fishing charter boat returned to the dock in Hilton Head, S.C., and threw out scraps near Hudson’s Seafood House.

The shark sighting came two days after authorities closed down the beach 10 miles away from where a man swimming in waist-deep water said he suffered a shark bite on his foot. 

The man was treated at an area hospital.

The incident prompted officials to shut down a portion of the beach Friday.

