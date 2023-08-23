Video Shows School Teacher Who Showed Up to First Day of School Drunk Say Wine Is Just ‘Juice’

This educator allegedly gave a whole new meaning to the three 'R's: reading, 'riting and 'recked.

Police bodycam video reveals that the Oklahoma third-grade teacher accused of being three times over the legal limit — in the classroom on the first day of school — claimed her drinking cup contained “juice.”

But officials soon identified it as wine.

Kimberly Coates, 53, was hauled before her principal, district superintendent and a Perkins Police Department officer on Aug. 17 on suspicion she was intoxicated while on the job at Perkins-Tryon Elementary School.

Over the course of about 35 minutes, recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera, Coates offered a shifting story on her sobriety.

Kimberly Coates speaks with police and school officials on Aug. 17 after she was accused of being intoxicated in the classroom. Perkins Police Department

But she consistently denied drinking at school — even after blowing a 0.24 on a Preliminary Breath Test and being confronted with a blue, plastic Farmers Insurance cup from her classroom that allegedly smelled of wine, the footage shows.

“OK, no more games, right?” asked Superintendent Doug Ogle after plunking the cup down on the table during the recorded sit-down.

“What is in that?”

Coates picked up the cup, peered inside, then set it back down.

“Uh, uh, my juice?” she said.

The cop, identified in a police report as School Resource Officer Shane Dean, then picked up a cup and gave it a quick whiff, the footage from his body camera shows.

“Want to try again?” asked Dean. “That there is wine.”

Without disputing the officer’s assessment, Coates picked up the cup again and said, “I thought that was from yesterday.”

Asked then if she’d been drinking in school the day prior, Coates said that she’d brought the cup from home.

“I drank out of that yesterday,” Coates went on to say. “I didn’t drink out of it today. … I drank out of that coming to work yesterday.”

Dean then stepped out of the room, leaving Coates alone with the cup, the footage shows. After a cut of about one minute and 40 seconds according to the video’s timestamp, the footage picked up again with Dean back in the room, accusing Coates of cleaning the cup while he was gone.

“You had your chance to be honest, and then you wiped this out,” Dean said, picking up the cup. “I should charge you with tampering with evidence.”

The moment where Coates allegedly cleaned up the cup was not recorded on the footage. After repeatedly refusing to let Dean or Ogle call her husband to pick her up, Coates was arrested on a public intoxication charge and led from the school in handcuffs.

Kimberly Coates was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Perkins Police Department

She had not been formally charged as of Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Dean was called in when Coates was allegedly seen “acting weird” while on the job, according to the police report.

Throughout the interview, Coates allegedly “had red watery eyes and a thick slurred speech,” the report stated.

She initially said that she’d taken a prescription medication, then acknowledged drinking a half-box of wine the night prior, stopping around 3 a.m., the video showed.

After a breath test — also administered on camera — returned a result more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, Coates suggested that the wine was still in her system from the night before, but Dean didn’t buy it.

She eventually admitted to drinking again in the morning before school, the footage shows, but consistently denied doing so during the school day.

“The school district is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with law enforcement,” the Perkins-Tyron Public School district wrote in part in a statement issued to several local media outlets after Coates’ arrest.

“The district’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for students. Because this is a personnel issue, the district is unable to share additional information at this time.”