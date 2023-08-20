Video Shows Rapid Flooding Brought by Hurricane Hilary Cascading Down Baja California Street - The Messenger
Video Shows Rapid Flooding Brought by Hurricane Hilary Cascading Down Baja California Street

The water can be seen whooshing through the streets and past houses and other structures

Yelena Dzhanova
Startling video posted to social media shows streams of brown water rapidly coursing down a Baja California street as Hurricane Hilary continues to lash the West Coast.

The video, posted to Saturday night to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, by a Mexican political scientist, shows major flash flooding in Santa Rosalía, Mexico. The water can be seen whooshing through the streets and past houses and other structures. 

The latest public advisory on Hilary from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm was “very near the West Coast of Baja California” and is likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” over the area through Monday.

Hilary on Friday was classified as a Category 4 storm but has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as of Saturday night. It’s expected to reach the U.S. border later Sunday at tropical storm strength, the National Weather Service said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph. In Baja California, there’s likely to be coastal flooding due to “dangerous” storm surges, the NHC said in its advisory, which will be accompanied by large and destructive ways. 

Hilary is expected to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California since September 1939, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds, and power outages.

