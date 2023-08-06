Video Shows Rapid Alaska Flood Wash Away Entire Waterside Home
Record-high flooding caused significant bank erosion and the collapse of large trees and structures
A shocking video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a waterside home wash away and deteriorate during a rapid river flood in Juneau, Alaska.
In the video, the two-story house collapses as the floodwaters churn through, with large chunks of it carried off by the flow. Piles of dust from the debris and damage rise up.
A spokesperson with the Juneau Police Department told The Messenger they do not believe any home inhabitants were injured.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for Alaska's capital city after a glacial dam outburst. The outburst caused record-high flooding along the Mendenhall River, with “significant bank erosion” causing the collapse of structures and large trees, the NWS said.
Flooding reached nearly 15 feet, beating the previous record of nearly 12 feet set in 2016.
“There is no comparison,” said meteorologist Nicole Ferrin of the National Weather Service in Juneau. “We’re two feet over our last record.”
The NWS advised people who live along the Mendenhall River to “stay alert and be prepared to take action.”
