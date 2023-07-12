Video Shows Police Officer Running into Burning Barn to Save Trapped Cows

A police officer in Wisconsin risked his life in an effort to save three cows from a burning barn.
Officer Andrew Crabb of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department noticed black smoke rising from a barn at the end of his shift on June 25, as reported by KCRA. He sprang into action and ran towards the blazing building, where he heard distressed moos from the trapped cows.
Crabb opened a gate, releasing the trapped cows into a pasture with the rest of the herd, and told the outlet that they "made a beeline" out of the barn. According to the officer, the cows had been separated in confinement overnight because they were "prone to escape."
The police department released footage from Crabb's body camera as he rescued the livestock. In the video, he can be heard encouraging the cows with "come on, guys" as they exited the barn to safety.
