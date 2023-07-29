Video Shows Plane Crash into Water Off Coast of New Hampshire Yards Away From Crowded Beach

A small propeller plane crash-landed in the waters off a crowded New Hampshire beach on Saturday, flipping over on impact — but leaving the pilot uninjured.

Videos posted to social media and obtained by local news outlets show the plane losing altitude early Saturday afternoon off the shore of Hampton Beach, a short distance from several beachgoers and swimmers.

A plane that crashed off the coast of Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H. WCVB Boston

On hitting the Atlantic’s surface, the craft kicked up the surf and flipped tail-over-nose, the footage shows.

One video obtained by Boston outlet WCVB shows the plane slowly shifting back to its proper orientation as it takes on water.

The pilot, whose identity was not immediately confirmed, was rescued by lifeguards and not injured, Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told the outlet. The pilot was, however, taken to a local hospital, police told NBC10 Boston.

Several witnesses, including lifeguards, then worked together to pull the downed craft from the ocean and onto the beach, WCVB reported.

A plane crashed off the coast of Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H. WCVB Boston

Reno described the craft as a fixed-wing banner plane, though it did not appear to be towing a banner at the moment of impact. Another video obtained by WCVB appears to show a banner falling from the sky while the plane was still on its way down.

A tail number for the craft reported by local outlet WMUR comes back in Federal Aviation Administration records to a Piper PA-18-150 registered to a North Hampton, New Hampshire resident.

The FAA is leading the investigation into the crash.