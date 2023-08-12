Video Shows Pennsylvania House Explode in Fireball as Responders Mount Search for Occupants - The Messenger
Video Shows Pennsylvania House Explode in Fireball as Responders Mount Search for Occupants

Police said that at least a dozen houses were damaged and that there were people trapped under the debris

Fatma Khaled
Video shows the moment a home exploded this morning in Plum, Pennsylvania, destroying three structures, damaging 12 houses, and killing one person.

The Plum police said in an update released by Allegheny County that dispatchers received a call from Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside drive in Plum Borough about a house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire.

“First responders from the police and fire department arrived on scene and reported that there were people trapped under debris and that it appeared as if one house had exploded, and two others were engulfed in fire. Multiple other homes were damaged with windows blown out,” the news update read.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. There were people trapped under the debris, according to the police. Additionally, three people are currently missing, and three others were transferred to local hospitals. Information about the severity of their injuries is yet to be revealed.

Eighteen different fire departments reported to the scene and water tankers have been deployed from both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Authorities are directing residents to Renton VFD, 1996 Old Mine Road. First responders are expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

The Messenger reached out to the Plum Police Department and the Allegheny County for additional information and comment.

[Update] 8/12/2023, 4:46 p.m. ET: this story has been updated to include additional information.

