Video Shows Pennsylvania House Explode in Fireball as Responders Mount Search for Occupants
Police said that at least a dozen houses were damaged and that there were people trapped under the debris
Video shows the moment a home exploded this morning in Plum, Pennsylvania, destroying three structures, damaging 12 houses, and killing one person.
The Plum police said in an update released by Allegheny County that dispatchers received a call from Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside drive in Plum Borough about a house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire.
“First responders from the police and fire department arrived on scene and reported that there were people trapped under debris and that it appeared as if one house had exploded, and two others were engulfed in fire. Multiple other homes were damaged with windows blown out,” the news update read.
- 5 People Dead After House Explodes in Quiet Pittsburgh Suburb: ‘It Looks Like a Warzone’
- Video Shows Fireball Erupt as Wagner Rebellion Moves Closer to Moscow
- Toilet Paper, Spoons and Tents Are Trashing Mount Everest, Sherpa’s Video Shows
- Video: Pennsylvania Man Watches His Car Float Away in Flash Floods
- Video Captures Fireworks Chaos as Whole Batch Explodes
- Pennsylvania Family Traveling Again to Oregon to Search for Missing Woman Last Seen Pleading for Help
The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. There were people trapped under the debris, according to the police. Additionally, three people are currently missing, and three others were transferred to local hospitals. Information about the severity of their injuries is yet to be revealed.
Eighteen different fire departments reported to the scene and water tankers have been deployed from both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Authorities are directing residents to Renton VFD, 1996 Old Mine Road. First responders are expected to remain on the scene for several hours.
The Messenger reached out to the Plum Police Department and the Allegheny County for additional information and comment.
[Update] 8/12/2023, 4:46 p.m. ET: this story has been updated to include additional information.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews
- Suspect Wielding Assault Rifle Opens Fire on Los Angeles PoliceNews
- Miss Universe Organizer Cuts Ties With Indonesia Pageant After Contestants’ Sex Abuse AccusationsNews
- Bed Bugs Allegedly Discovered in 7 Prominent Las Vegas Strip ResortsNews
- Teen Says He Fell 100 Feet At Grand Canyon After Moving For Hikers to Take PhotosNews
- Watch: Pilots Eject Before Soviet MiG Fighter Jet Crashes Over Michigan Air ShowNews
- Migrant Shelter in New York City Expected to Cost Taxpayers $20 Million a MonthNews
- 106-Year-Old Shares Secrets of Her Longevity: ‘Hard Work and My Heavenly Father’News
- China Slams Taiwan Vice President as ‘Troublemaker’ After US StopoverNews