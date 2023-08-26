Video Shows NYC Subway Rider Knock Out Fellow Passenger for Falling Asleep on Him  - The Messenger
Video Shows NYC Subway Rider Knock Out Fellow Passenger for Falling Asleep on Him 

The attacker struck the dozing man in the face with his elbow three times, after shouting that he is not his pillow

JWPlayer

A disturbing video posted to social media shows a subway rider in New York elbowing a fellow passenger in the face after he dozed off. 

The video, originally taken by Tiktok user @Edi198800, shows the passenger — wearing a black T-shirt with an American flag design on it and a gray cap — pointing at someone across from him and off camera. 

“I speak your f—ing dialect and I know who the f— you are,” he shouted. 

Then he turns to a man sitting right next to him and waves his hand in his face. 

“You are sleeping and I am not your f—ing pillow,” he shouted in Spanish. 

“If you want to sleep, sleep on his side since you are both sleeping because I am not your f—ing pillow,” he said, pointing to someone off camera. 

“Understood? Understood?” the attacker asks the man repeatedly in Spanish. 

The man beside the attacker can be seen in the video speaking back to him.

As he speaks, the attacker slams the man in the face three times with his elbow, spurring a brawl between him and another man on the train. 

The two men throw blows as the victim appears to go unconscious momentarily behind them. 

The attacker struck the dozing man in the face with his elbow three times, after shouting that he is not his pillowedi198800/TikTok

When the brawl begins, passengers seated next to the attacker start getting up and moving to the other end of the train. Some of them head to the door to transfer to the next car. 

As the train then pulls into the Forest Hills station in Queens, the fight keeps going. The victim can be seen rubbing his face.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred early Tuesday morning on an F train, and that the victim exited at the Forest Hills station and reported the attack to the police.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.

