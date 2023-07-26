Video Shows Naked Woman Exiting Car on Highway, Firing Gun in Air - The Messenger
Video Shows Naked Woman Exiting Car on Highway, Firing Gun in Air

The woman was arrested and removed from the bridge in an ambulance

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
JWPlayer

Traffic came to a halt on a California highway on Tuesday after a naked motorist began firing gunshots into the air.

According to CBS News, the California Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80. A driver called 911 to report a reckless motorist who appeared to be armed.

Initially, the woman stopped on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, more commonly known as the Bay Bridge. She exited her vehicle and started brandishing a knife at other drivers. She then reentered her car but halted again near the toll plaza. At this point, authorities reported, she emerged from her car naked and began firing shots into the air and towards other vehicles.

A naked woman exited her vehicle near the toll plaza on I-80 in California Tuesday afternoon and began firing shots into the air. The woman's motives behind the incident are unknown.CBS News

The woman was arrested and removed from the bridge in an ambulance. Although no one was injured during the incident, several lanes of the highway were shut down so officers could search for shell casings.

After significant delays due to the shutdown, the lanes have since been reopened. Law enforcement has not shared what prompted the woman's actions.

