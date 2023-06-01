Video Shows Moment Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Road, Just Missing Car

A harrowing video shows a Russian missile crashing into a highway in Kyiv, narrowly missing Ukrainian drivers.

The video obtained by Reuters shows the missile plunging into the road Monday after hitting traffic lights.

One car narrowly avoided the missile by sheer luck, and cars quickly sped up and tried to drive away after the weapon exploded. The video showed a fire on the highway caused by the attack that sent thick black plumes of smoke into the air.

The attack came shortly before a new slew of Russian bombardments struck Kyiv, killing three people, including a 9-year-old girl and her mom who tried and failed to enter a bomb shelter, Reuters said.

"A rocket fragment fell near the entrance to the clinic four minutes after the air alert was announced. And people headed for the shelter,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine said it shot down 10 cruise and ballistic missiles on Thursday targeting Kyiv. Seven civilians died across the country in Russian attacks on Thursday, the government said.

According to U.N. Human Rights Monitors, at least 525 Ukrainian children have died since Russia first invaded in February 2022. Ukrainian estimations say at least 484 children have been killed in the war. The reason for the discrepancy between the two estimates was not immediately apparent.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russia's continued targeting of Kyiv is "a psychological attack to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians, and to show they are capable of everything.”

With The Associated Press.