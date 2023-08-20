Video Shows Massive NYC Chocolate Shop Fire Engulf 8 Other Stores

Videos circulating online show clouds of smoke erupting from a massive fire that reportedly swept through nine stores in Brooklyn, New York.

The five-alarm fire broke out before Sunday noon on Lee Avenue in Williamsburg, leaving at least 10 firefighters injured after they tried to control the blaze, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to ABC 7 NY.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene four minutes after the initial call. It was difficult to control the fire because most of the stores were locked at the time, according to authorities. But by 3:45 p.m. ET the fire was under full control.

"We used saws to cut the gates and we were able to get in. They had heavy fire throughout the building by the time they got inside. It was a challenging fire," FDNY Chief John Hodgens said, according to ABC 7 NY.

Authorities said the fire seems to have started at a chocolate store and then spread out to neighboring shops. Firefighters were ordered to control the blaze from the outside of the building instead of inside, while residents were advised to avoid the area. Clouds of smoke could be seen from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Over 40 vehicles from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene, according to the Daily News. A video posted by the FDNY shows nearly a dozen firefighters trying to put down the fire.

New York City council member Lincoln Restler said that it doesn’t appear that any civilians were injured, according to Pix 11.

“We’ve had a tragic fire here in the heart of South Williamsburg…multiple storefronts have been destroyed,” Restler said. “This is the main shopping strip for the community. This fire is devastating.”

Lincoln Restler posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing several storefronts on Lee Avenue destroyed by the fire.

“Tragic day in the heart of South Williamsburg. 5 alarm fire has destroyed several beloved local businesses on Lee Ave. Spoke to 3 of the business owners & property owners and we will do everything we can to help each and every business and their workers get back on their feet,” Restler wrote.

No details have been revealed about the cause of the fire. The Messenger reached out to the FDNY for additional information.