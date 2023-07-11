Video Shows Lays Potato Chip Truck Get Swept Away By Intense Vermont Flooding
As people shout in the background, the truck slides and crashes into a bridge
As people in northern Vermont grapple with the effects of dangerous flooding, video footage from one Vermont resident reveals the dramatic nature of the floods.
In the video, shared by Twitter user Paul Bean, a bright yellow truck with Frito-Lays branding is seen being swept along in the currents of the brown floodwater. As people shout in the background, the truck slides and crashes into a bridge.
The truck remained stuck in place, with its cabin jammed into the top of the bridge, while the cargo bed was partially immersed in the rushing water.
Video: Pennsylvania Man Watches His Car Float Away in Flash Floods
Woman Swept Away in New York Flood Identified, Was Found With Dog at Her Side, Friend Says
Vermont Confirms First Death Related to Recent Storms and Flooding
Search for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away in Flood Waters in Pennsylvania Called Off
Pictured: Missing Toddler and Baby Swept Away in Deadly Pa. Floods as Search Continues
The video was taken in Barre, Vermont, a small city, near the state capital, Montpelier. Both cities were hit by floods, beginning on Monday afternoon during a torrential rainstorm.
While the rain had let up, by Tuesday, the flooding continues to trap people in their homes and cut the cities off from the rest of the state.
The truck appears to be empty in the video, though it is unclear how exactly it ended up in the floodwater's path. Frito-Lay did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
The Winooski River, which runs through the northern half of the state, rose more than a foot higher than it did during Tropical Storm Irene, in 2011, according to the New York Times.
State Senator Anne Watson, who was previously mayor of Montpelier, told The Messenger that residents are still waiting to understand the full extent of the flooding’s damage.
“Just thinking about the businesses whose shops are inundated [with water] right now, places that people still can't get to assess the damage, in that sense we are all just holding our breaths in terms of waiting to see the damage,” Watson said.
"It's really tough to not know and... yeah it's, it's really hard."
