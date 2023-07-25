Video Shows Las Vegas Police Rescue 6 Children, Including 2 Locked in Cage - The Messenger
Video Shows Las Vegas Police Rescue 6 Children, Including 2 Locked in Cage

Police said the victims were between the ages of 2 and 11

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
JWPlayer

Body camera footage shows police rescuing six children, including two locked in a dog cage, from an extended-stay apartment in Las Vegas.

According to KLAS-TV, police arrested Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, in connection with the June 11 incident.

Doss faces 40 charges, including several charges of child abuse, while Stamper was charged with seven counts of child abuse, the outlet reports.

The pair have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

All of the victims were between the ages of 2 and 11 and the biological children of Doss. Stamper is stepmother to the five older kids and the biological mother of the 2-year-old. 

Police said the children locked in the cage were 9 and 11.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports police first responded to Stamper’s 911 call from a convenience store after she claimed Doss threatened to kill her.

When police arrived, Stamper allegedly warned responding officers what they would find in the family’s one-bedroom apartment, the outlet reports.

Upon entering the apartment, police said one of the kids in the cage had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated.”

Stamper allegedly told police Doss was “violent towards all the children” except their 2-year-old.

Stamper said Doss hit the kids with “belts, extension cords, skillets, his hands and feet.”

“Amanda said all the children are covered with marks from their neck down,” the outlet reports, citing court documents.

Doss allegedly told Stamper he believed one of the caged kids was dead because he “kicked him in the head too hard.” Doss allegedly confessed he had “no choice” but to beat the child. 

Stamper allegedly told officers the child “looked dead for the last five days,” the documents state, per the station.

Video shows Las Vegas police rescuing children locked in cage
Video shows Las Vegas police rescuing children locked in cage8 News NOW Las Vegas

The 11-year-old in the cage allegedly told police “he was always hungry and that’s why he stole and then he said it’s food that’s in the trash can so how is that even stealing,” a detective told a grand jury last month, according to the outlet. 

“And he kept saying that he needed big food because he was a big boy now and that he would have to share like one large fry from McDonald’s with like all six kids… and just that he was never really fed and that’s why he stole.”

A responding officer was heard on police body cam footage telling one of the children, “You’re not a bad kid, this is just a really crappy situation. And we’re going to get you some help and this is not going to happen again.”

Doss and Stamper will appear in court in August.

