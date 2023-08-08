McDonald’s Employee Shares Inside Secret to Company’s Popular Sweet Tea in Viral Video - The Messenger
McDonald’s Employee Shares Inside Secret to Company’s Popular Sweet Tea in Viral Video

Hint: it involves a lot of sugar

Carley Welch
The video shows a person dumping an entire four-pound bag of granulated sugar into the bucket of iced tea. Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

What do you like to drink after eating a Big Mac or 10-piece McNugget?

TikTok user Gia2bad posted a viral video revealing the secret behind one of McDonald's best drink options and showing what makes their sweet tea so shockingly, syrupy-sweet. Hint: it's sugar.

The video, now with more than 1.3 million views, shows a person dumping an entire four-pound bag of granulated sugar into a bucket of iced tea. "Yes we use a whole bag sometimess [sic] 2," the TikToker captioned the video.

Other TikTokers seized the opportunity to share similar instances they've encountered while working at fast-food chains. One user said, "At Zaxbys we use two bags everytime..1 1/2 if it doesn't fill all the way.”

However, some users who have worked at McDonald's claimed they didn't make the beloved beverage in this same way.

"We don’t hand make sweet tea at our store it’s made with a commercial tea machine," one user wrote. "I work there and we don't do that..." another one wrote.

Last month, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the sugar substitute aspartame, reporting that it can cause cancer. This substitute is often found in diet versions of sodas and teas, and the report may have prompted people to opt for real sugar.

Despite the revelation, people were not too happy to see the amount of sugar going into their drinks.

One TikToker commented on the video, “And I wonder why I be so tired after I drink sweet tea.”

