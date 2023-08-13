Video Shows Hectic Mob-Style Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Los Angeles Nordstrom Store 

Dozens of masked thieves orchestrated a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a Los Angeles Nordstrom Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and strewn mannequins.

The shocking event was caught on camera by a witness and then posted to Instagram.

In the video, dozens of people wearing matching black hoodies and masks over their faces can be seen running out the door with stolen items in hand. As they all run toward the exit, some of them fumble and fall to the ground. Items that fall to the ground in the sweep are swiftly picked up by others running out the door.

The thieves in the video are grabbing bags, clothes straight off the rack, and coats. Shattered glass — from smashed display cases — is strewn all over the floor.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information. But local station KABC-TV reported that LAPD officers are now searching for between 20 and 30 suspects involved.

Police said the suspects used either mace or bear spray to knock down a security guard at the store.

Once they left the Nordstrom, located within the Westfield Topanga Mall, they dispersed into separate vehicles.

"I really didn't understand at first what was going on and then I recognized what was really happening when all the security ... everybody was going to the one area," one witness told KABC-TV.

It’s unclear how many items the thieves stole, but investigators estimate that it might amount to $100,000 worth of merchandise.

The incident caught the attention of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who in a statement condemned the event and the thieves’ actions.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” Bass said. “Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable.”