Video Shows Great White Shark Attacking Dolphin off Popular Beach
The shark took bites out of a nine-and-a-half foot dolphin
A great white shark made a meal out of a dolphin off the shore of a popular Southern California beach on Sunday -- and the feasting was caught on video.
A clip posted on Facebook by the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach in San Diego County shows a juvenile great white shark devouring portions of a nine-and-a-half foot dolphin.
The carcass eventually washed up on the beach a few minutes later, according to park officials.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, white sharks consume a variety of prey, including fish and invertebrates, and, as they grow, marine mammals, too.
"Juvenile white sharks mainly eat bottom fish, smaller sharks and rays, and schooling fish and squids," the NOAA said.
"Larger white sharks often gather around seal and sea lion colonies to feed and also occasionally scavenge dead whales."
In the Pacific Ocean, they can be found between Alaska and California, down the coast of Mexico and out to Hawaii.
Juveniles in particular typically live in nursery areas in "near-shore waters of Southern California," NOAA said.
"Their preferred habitats shift with age. Pups and juveniles tend to remain in near-shore habitats over shallow continental-shelf, in warmer waters," the agency said.
"As they age and their diets change, they split their time between seal and sea lion rookeries and pelagic habitats."
According to officials at the park where the shark was seen on Sunday, shark sightings "have increased dramatically at Torrey Pines in recent years."
The shark also was seen in the same area where a woman was attacked by a shark in November.
Warning signs were posted at the beach following the sighting Sunday, officials said.
