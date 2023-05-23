Video Shows Fisherman Stranded Atop Capsized Boat Rescued Mile From Shore

A day of fishing for three men in Florida turned into a frightening ordeal when their boat capsized a mile off the shores of Fort Lauderdale.

The boat started taking water and one of the men says he started bailing water.

But Justin Peck told Local 10 the bucket slipped out of his hands.

“I jumped out of the boat to get the bucket,” Peck said. “Then the boat flipped.”

The passengers were able to climb on the top of the boat but they had no way to contact anyone because their phones had gone into the water.

Luckily, the Lois Ann was on a chartered fishing trip when it saw the men waving from the capsized boat.

The crew pulled up and helped the men aboard.

"We are immensely proud of our dedicated crew members for their swift response and commitment to safety," said Joe Shulman, owner of the Lady Pamela Fishing Fleet.

“Thank God those people saw us. That’s all I can say,” Peck said.

The capsized boat was eventually recovered and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reported.

Lady Pamela Sportfishing, which owns the 65-foot charter, says of the rescue, it was a “crazy day at sea!”