Video Shows Fisherman Stranded Atop Capsized Boat Rescued Mile From Shore

A day of fishing for three men in Florida turned into a frightening ordeal when their boat capsized a mile off the shores of Fort Lauderdale.
The boat started taking water and one of the men says he started bailing water.
But Justin Peck told Local 10 the bucket slipped out of his hands.
“I jumped out of the boat to get the bucket,” Peck said. “Then the boat flipped.”
- Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing
- Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video
- Multinational Search Effort Underway After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes, 39 Missing
- Hundreds of Migrants Rescued at Sea, Brought to Italy
- Kidnapped Baby Rescued After Stranger Steals Car With Infant in Back Seat
The passengers were able to climb on the top of the boat but they had no way to contact anyone because their phones had gone into the water.
Luckily, the Lois Ann was on a chartered fishing trip when it saw the men waving from the capsized boat.
The crew pulled up and helped the men aboard.
"We are immensely proud of our dedicated crew members for their swift response and commitment to safety," said Joe Shulman, owner of the Lady Pamela Fishing Fleet.
“Thank God those people saw us. That’s all I can say,” Peck said.
The capsized boat was eventually recovered and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reported.
Lady Pamela Sportfishing, which owns the 65-foot charter, says of the rescue, it was a “crazy day at sea!”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews