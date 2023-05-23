The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Video Shows Fisherman Stranded Atop Capsized Boat Rescued Mile From Shore

    The men had no way to call for help after their phones went into the water.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Lady Pamela Fishing

    A day of fishing for three men in Florida turned into a frightening ordeal when their boat capsized a mile off the shores of Fort Lauderdale.

    The boat started taking water and one of the men says he started bailing water.

    But Justin Peck told Local 10 the bucket slipped out of his hands.

    “I jumped out of the boat to get the bucket,” Peck said. “Then the boat flipped.”

    Read More

    The passengers were able to climb on the top of the boat but they had no way to contact anyone because their phones had gone into the water.

    Luckily, the Lois Ann was on a chartered fishing trip when it saw the men waving from the capsized boat.

    The crew pulled up and helped the men aboard.

    "We are immensely proud of our dedicated crew members for their swift response and commitment to safety," said Joe Shulman, owner of the Lady Pamela Fishing Fleet.

    “Thank God those people saw us. That’s all I can say,” Peck said.

    The capsized boat was eventually recovered and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reported.

    Lady Pamela Sportfishing, which owns the 65-foot charter, says of the rescue, it was a “crazy day at sea!”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.