Video Shows Dead Alligator Dragged by Bigger Gator: ‘As Florida as Florida Gets’

A video taken in Florida last week shows the corpse of a rotting alligator gliding across the surface of a lake, but it was no 'living dead' moment: the reptile was actually in the mouth of another gator.

Dawn Jarman came upon the scene at Lake Apopka, just outside Orlando, on Friday as she was driving with friends, who were all out to celebrate her birthday, Jarman told the Miami Herald.

“I was with two friends and we just happened to drive up at the right time. We were freaking out, of course, because it was a National Geographic moment,” Jarman told the paper.

Initially, the group "thought that it was just a dead gator sitting in the water," she said.

"As soon as we stopped the car to look at it, it started moving and we realize there was another gator holding onto the tail, we were freaking out to say the least. … There were quite a few excitable four-letter words.”

Amazed by the sight of an alligator preparing to devour another one, Jarman took out her phone and began recording.

She shared the video on the Birds and Wildlife in Florida Facebook group, and members were also stunned by what Jarman witnessed, according to the Herald.

“That’s as Florida as Florida gets!” one commenter posted.

Jarman told the Herald she believes the dead alligator may have lost its life over a turf war, as male alligators frequently fight over territory and potential mates.

The carcass had a "putrid" odor, she said. Jarman thinks it was probably "only dead for a couple of days at most."

According to the Herald, surveys have shown the lake is home to hundreds of alligators, and the largest alligator discovered in the state -- some 17 feet, 5 inches long -- was killed in the Apopka area.