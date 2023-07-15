Video Shows Cops Swarm Gilgo Beach Killings Suspect in Midtown Manhattan

This is the moment that authorities took into custody a Long Island man who’s now charged in three of the infamous Gilgo Beach slayings.

Video obtained by local outlet WABC shows investigators swarm Rex Heuermann on Thursday night outside of the Midtown Manhattan office building where he works as an architect.

The 33-second, edited clip shows Heuermann walking down the street before he’s stopped by one investigator. Several more law-enforcement officers then converge on Heuermann, surrounding him as he’s taken into custody, the video shows.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old married father, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy.

He pleaded not guilty during a Friday court appearance.

Rex Heuermann is led out of court after being arraigned on six murder charges Friday Greg Cergol/Twitter

He's also the "prime suspect" in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a case that is "expected to be resolved soon," prosecutors said Friday.

The remains of the four women, who were all sex workers in their 20s at the times of their disappearances, were found in close proximity in Long Island’s Suffolk County over the span of three days in December 2010.

Authorities made the grim discovery while searching for another woman last seen in the area: Shannan Gilbert.

Investigators have since said that the murder of Gilbert, whose body was found in December 2011, is not believed to be related to the serial slayings.

But while searching for Gilbert, they found another six sets of remains belonging to four women, a little girl and a man. Their circumstances of their deaths are yet to be solved.

Heuermann, a lifelong resident of Massapequa Park, was initially tied to the case by a witness description of a pickup truck seen at the time of one victim’s 2010 disappearance.

Investigators began tailing Heuermann and allegedly matched genetic material from a pizza crust he discarded to a male hair found on the burlap in which Waterman’s body was wrapped, officials said.

DNA testing on 11 bottles taken from a trash container outside Heuermann's house last year also tied his wife to female hairs found on Waterman, Brainard-Barnes and Costello, according to court filings.