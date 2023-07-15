Video Shows Cops Swarm Gilgo Beach Killings Suspect in Midtown Manhattan
Rex Heuermann is charged in connection with three killings and a 'prime suspect' in a fourth, according to investigators
This is the moment that authorities took into custody a Long Island man who’s now charged in three of the infamous Gilgo Beach slayings.
Video obtained by local outlet WABC shows investigators swarm Rex Heuermann on Thursday night outside of the Midtown Manhattan office building where he works as an architect.
The 33-second, edited clip shows Heuermann walking down the street before he’s stopped by one investigator. Several more law-enforcement officers then converge on Heuermann, surrounding him as he’s taken into custody, the video shows.
Heuermann, a 59-year-old married father, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy.
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
- Records Reveal Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Colorful History With IRS, Courts
- Storage Unit 5 Minutes From Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home Searched for Evidence
- Cops Discover Soundproof Room in Home of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect: Report
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killings: Everything You Need to Know
He pleaded not guilty during a Friday court appearance.
He's also the "prime suspect" in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a case that is "expected to be resolved soon," prosecutors said Friday.
The remains of the four women, who were all sex workers in their 20s at the times of their disappearances, were found in close proximity in Long Island’s Suffolk County over the span of three days in December 2010.
Authorities made the grim discovery while searching for another woman last seen in the area: Shannan Gilbert.
Investigators have since said that the murder of Gilbert, whose body was found in December 2011, is not believed to be related to the serial slayings.
But while searching for Gilbert, they found another six sets of remains belonging to four women, a little girl and a man. Their circumstances of their deaths are yet to be solved.
Heuermann, a lifelong resident of Massapequa Park, was initially tied to the case by a witness description of a pickup truck seen at the time of one victim’s 2010 disappearance.
Investigators began tailing Heuermann and allegedly matched genetic material from a pizza crust he discarded to a male hair found on the burlap in which Waterman’s body was wrapped, officials said.
DNA testing on 11 bottles taken from a trash container outside Heuermann's house last year also tied his wife to female hairs found on Waterman, Brainard-Barnes and Costello, according to court filings.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews