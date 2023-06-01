Video Shows Beverly Hills Security Guard Saving Choking Baby

Two security guards are being hailed as Beverly Hills heroes after helping to save the life of a choking toddler at a Southern California gas station over the Memorial Day weekend.

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Security guards Niko Nesbeth, a Marine veteran, and Joey Madrigal happened to stop at the iconic 76 gas station in Beverly Hills on May 26 when a frantic mother called for a doctor, according to local TV station KTLA and the Daily Mail.

The men, who worked at a private security company that is contracted by the city of Beverly Hills, sprang into action when a nurse flagged them down inside the convenience store, according to footage seen on security cameras at the gas station.

Nesbeth ran out and grabbed the child while Madrigal called for medics, the Daily Mail reported. Nesbeth was able to tap the child on his back to clear his air passage and start breathing again.

"It was the best feeling to feel that way - to assist a community especially a little child - that's amazing," Nesbeth told FOX LA.

The guards work for Covered 6, a private security company that provides services to the city of Beverly Hills.