Video Shows Beverly Hills Security Guard Saving Choking Baby
Two security guards sprang into action when a frantic mother called for a doctor
Two security guards are being hailed as Beverly Hills heroes after helping to save the life of a choking toddler at a Southern California gas station over the Memorial Day weekend.
Security guards Niko Nesbeth, a Marine veteran, and Joey Madrigal happened to stop at the iconic 76 gas station in Beverly Hills on May 26 when a frantic mother called for a doctor, according to local TV station KTLA and the Daily Mail.
The men, who worked at a private security company that is contracted by the city of Beverly Hills, sprang into action when a nurse flagged them down inside the convenience store, according to footage seen on security cameras at the gas station.
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $88 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills
- 12-Year-Old Girl Caught on Camera Saving Twin Brother from Choking on Cheese
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Purchase $61 Million Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion
- Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Good Idea for Me’
- Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Have ‘Talked’ About Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Nesbeth ran out and grabbed the child while Madrigal called for medics, the Daily Mail reported. Nesbeth was able to tap the child on his back to clear his air passage and start breathing again.
"It was the best feeling to feel that way - to assist a community especially a little child - that's amazing," Nesbeth told FOX LA.
The guards work for Covered 6, a private security company that provides services to the city of Beverly Hills.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews