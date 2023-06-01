The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Video Shows Beverly Hills Security Guard Saving Choking Baby

    Two security guards sprang into action when a frantic mother called for a doctor

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Two security guards are being hailed as Beverly Hills heroes after helping to save the life of a choking toddler at a Southern California gas station over the Memorial Day weekend.

    This photograph taken on August 26, 2022 at the corner of Crescent Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard, in Beverly Hills, California, USA
    Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

    Security guards Niko Nesbeth, a Marine veteran, and Joey Madrigal happened to stop at the iconic 76 gas station in Beverly Hills on May 26 when a frantic mother called for a doctor, according to local TV station KTLA and the Daily Mail.

    The men, who worked at a private security company that is contracted by the city of Beverly Hills, sprang into action when a nurse flagged them down inside the convenience store, according to footage seen on security cameras at the gas station.

    Read More

    Nesbeth ran out and grabbed the child while Madrigal called for medics, the Daily Mail reported. Nesbeth was able to tap the child on his back to clear his air passage and start breathing again.

    "It was the best feeling to feel that way - to assist a community especially a little child - that's amazing," Nesbeth told FOX LA.

    The guards work for Covered 6, a private security company that provides services to the city of Beverly Hills.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.