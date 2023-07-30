Video Shows Bear Lounging in Private Pool to Beat California Heat 

A bear trying to escape the brutal California heat was caught on camera cooling off in a private pool.

The video, posted to Twitter by the Burbank Police Department on Friday, shows a bear sitting in a brick-laden pool filled with clear water.

“This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank!” the caption of the tweet said. “Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.”

In the video, officers are on the scene, and at one point, the bear appears to look straight at the officer recording while lounging in the pool.

“I don’t blame him,” someone says in the background.

A bear tried to escape the brutal California heat by taking a dip in a private pool

Globally, temperatures have been rising, and scientists on Thursday said the past three weeks have been the hottest ever recorded. And July is on track to be recorded as the hottest month ever on the planet.

Nearly 200 million US residents were under heat or flood advisories as of Friday.

Arizona has been smashing temperature records for weeks, going on a month of highs in the 110s. It’s so hot that one man’s shoes melted while standing on the sidewalk for 30 minutes, as The Messenger previously reported. Additionally, giant cacti — known for their ability to withstand brutal, dry desert heat — are beginning to die.

California, where the bear video was shot, has also been experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures lingering at or above triple digits in multiple cities and regions. Temperatures have been surpassing 130 degrees in California’s Death Valley National Park.