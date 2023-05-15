The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chicago Cops Looking for Armed Men Who Robbed 10 People in 30 Minutes

    Hyundai Elantra used as getaway vehicle in string of Chicago robberies.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Bemont Cragin United / Facebook

    Police in Chicago are investigating a spree of armed robberies that took place in the city’s Northwest Side on Sunday, a portion of which was captured on surveillance footage.

    In the video, a group of four men in a grey Hyundai Elantra can be seen jumping out of the sedan with guns pointed before speeding off. According to local reports, the suspects hit 10 victims in the span of half an hour early Sunday morning.

    Chicago Police issued a community bulletin warning residents to be aware of their surroundings.

