Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7 

A Russian missile strike left a northern Ukrainian town tattered and covered in debris, new video shows.

Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people died in the attack, which occurred in the northern city of Chernihiv on Saturday. Dozens of others were injured.

The missile hit a drama theater in the city’s bustling central square. At the time, people were eating in cafes and shopping in local stores. Some were leaving a church service. Behind the theater is a park where mothers were walking with their children.

Apparent video of the aftermath shared on social media shows cars on the street with shattered windows and cracks, large metal sheets and debris on the ground, and mostly vacant streets.

In an updated dispatch from Ukraine’s interior ministry, Ihor Klymenko, minister of internal affairs, said law enforcement officials are conducting a “house-by-house” search to determine whether anyone is missing.

“The territory to the right and to the left of the epicenter of the explosion, the enemy attack - all houses are without roofs. Therefore, we must carefully monitor every meter of this territory,” Klymenko said in the dispatch. “Employees of the [Secret Service of Ukraine] and the Prosecutor General's Office work here.”

Klymenko added that officials “must clearly document this war crime so that it goes to the treasury the evidence base of crimes against humanity of the Russian Federation.”

In a separate dispatch, the ministry said a search-and-rescue operation is underway. Officials are also working to remove smoke and debris from the sight.