Video Shows 900-Pound Bull Spooked by Storms on the Run in North Carolina - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Video Shows 900-Pound Bull Spooked by Storms on the Run in North Carolina

Authorities 'used a heat-seeking drone to try and locate and track the bull'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 900-pound longhorn bull is currently on the loose in North Carolina, startled by the severe weather in the area, and authorities are now trying to locate him using a special kind of drone.

The dark brown bull managed to escape on Monday when his owner was trying to move him to an enclosed area. A storm scared the bull, and he made a run for it.

A bull has gone gone missing in North Carolina after escaping while his owner was trying to move him to an enclosed area
A bull has gone gone missing in North Carolina after escaping while his owner was trying to move him to an enclosed areaCharlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

"The owner of the bull was on scene with a trailer and lasso and along with patrol officers and the ACO attempted to corral the bull," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control said in a statement. "After many unsuccessful attempts to corral the bull into the trailer, CMPD gave permission for the owner to neutralize the bull if necessary."

Read More

The bull then headed into a wooded area and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT "used a heat-seeking drone to try and locate and track the bull" but were unsuccessful in locating him.

At 9 PM on Monday, the bull was last seen running along Moores Chapel Road. Animal Care & Control asking the public "to call 31 1 immediately to report any sightings of the bull and to please not attempt to intervene in any capacity."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.