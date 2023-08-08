Video Shows 900-Pound Bull Spooked by Storms on the Run in North Carolina
Authorities 'used a heat-seeking drone to try and locate and track the bull'
A 900-pound longhorn bull is currently on the loose in North Carolina, startled by the severe weather in the area, and authorities are now trying to locate him using a special kind of drone.
The dark brown bull managed to escape on Monday when his owner was trying to move him to an enclosed area. A storm scared the bull, and he made a run for it.
"The owner of the bull was on scene with a trailer and lasso and along with patrol officers and the ACO attempted to corral the bull," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control said in a statement. "After many unsuccessful attempts to corral the bull into the trailer, CMPD gave permission for the owner to neutralize the bull if necessary."
The bull then headed into a wooded area and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT "used a heat-seeking drone to try and locate and track the bull" but were unsuccessful in locating him.
At 9 PM on Monday, the bull was last seen running along Moores Chapel Road. Animal Care & Control asking the public "to call 31 1 immediately to report any sightings of the bull and to please not attempt to intervene in any capacity."
