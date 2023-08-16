Video Reveals Kansas City Meeting That Sparked Police Raid on Marion County Record
The newspaper's publisher reveal he was also investigating sexual misconduct allegations against the newly-appointed police chief
Kari Newell stood before the city council in Marion, Kansas on Aug. 7 to discuss getting a liquor license for her restaurant.
But instead of talking about her own application, she used her time to accuse the local newspaper, the Marion County Record, and a city councilwoman of “illegally” obtaining information about a previous DUI on her record—which could get in the way of receiving a liquor license for her business—Chef's Plate at Parlour 1886.
A video recording of the meeting in Marion, Kansas—population 1,922—captured the chaos, as it devolved into shouting and hands being pounded on tables
Newell's claims kicked off the raid by police and sheriff's deputies on the Marion County Record's newsroom—along with three local homes.
One of the homes raided was that of 98-year-old Joan Meyer, who was the co-owner of the Record. She died one day after police raided her home.
Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the newspaper was investigating sexual misconduct allegations against the newly-appointed police chief, Gideon Cody.
- Kansas Newspapers Slam ‘Illegal’ Police Raid on Marion County Record: ‘These Are Hitler Tactics’
- Kansas Newspaper Co-Owner Predicted Own Death After Raid on Marion County Record: ‘This is Gonna Kill Me’ (Exclusive)
- Kansas Police Raid on Local Newspaper Was Unwarranted: DA
- Marion County Record’s Defiant First Edition Since Police Raid: ‘Seized… but Not Silenced’
- Marion County Record Sees Surge of Paid Subscriptions After ‘Illegal’ Police Raid, Co-Owner’s Death
- New Video Shows Police Raid on Local Kansas Newspaper That Led to Owner’s Death
In the video, Newell claimed that the Record and Councilwoman Ruth Herbel were spreading information that was unlawful to share.
“My concern is that a council member would recklessly and negligently share that information with others, without doing her due diligence making sure that the information they were sharing was at least legal to share,” Newell said at the meeting.
Marion Record publisher Eric Meyer—Joan's son—also spoke at the meeting. He said didn’t provide Herbel any details about Newell's alleged DUI, nor did any of his reporters dig up the information themselves.
Instead, the newspaper was sent the info online and chose not to publish it.
“We were concerned was obtained illegally,” Meyer said. “We received it from someone on a social media message. We consulted an attorney on whether it was privileged information. Our attorney's advice was no."
Eric Meyer, did, however, note that his journalists had checked out the DUI arrest record and determined it was accurate. The newspaper then let local police know they had gotten documents that may have been illegally obtained.
"Their response was the typical fashion of a bully," Meyer said.
Meyer also said in the meeting he received information from anonymous sources that Chief Cody left his job as a police officer in Kansas City amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Meyer said it was some of Cody’s former colleagues who sent him the information, but that they wished to remain anonymous. Meyer didn’t publish a story on the police chief because their investigation was incomplete.
“We didn't publish it because we couldn't nail it down to the point that we thought it was ready for publication,” Meyer said.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has now taken over investigating the raid and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has questioned the legitimacy of the police search warrant, according to the Kansas City Star.
“I want to make sure that in the state of Kansas, that we are not violating either individuals’ or press’s constitutional right to free speech,” Kelly said. “We look forward to getting all of the facts out so we know what kind of issue we have.”
