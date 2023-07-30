Video: Police Mistakenly Draw Guns on Family Heading to Basketball Game During ‘High Risk’ Stop

Police officers in Frisco, Texas, pulled their firearms on a family traveling to a basketball tournament, after initiating a “high-risk stop” over what they mistakenly thought was a stolen vehicle, according to a video published by CNN.

The Little Rock, Arkansas family were driving a black Dodge Charger on July 23 when they were pulled over and an officer ran a check on the car’s license plate as being from Arizona instead of Arkansas, leading the police to information about a potentially stolen vehicle.

The Frisco officer then initiated a “high-risk stop” on the Dallas North Tollway, as a standard procedure carried out for stolen vehicles, and waited for backup officers to arrive, according to CNN.

Police body cam footage released by the department on Friday showed the panicking mother, who was driving, ordered by officers to step out of the car along with her sixth grade son, who was in the back seat.

“Slowly exit the vehicle. Face away from us…Turn around. Do not face us,” an officer who pulled his gun and pointed it toward the car can be heard saying in the footage. “Everybody in the car – hands outside the window… Driver, slowly lift up your shirt, only for us to see your waistband. Slowly spin around.”

An officer searching the car found a licensed handgun locked in the glove compartment, prompting another officer to shout, “If you reach in that car, you may get shot so be careful. Do not reach in the car.”

The mother can be heard hyperventilating, according to body cam footage, as an officer took her aside to ask her questions about her car’s tags. The woman was driving with her son, nephew, and husband, who told one officer “Listen sir, this is my wife’s car. We’re just in a basketball tournament.” The son can be heard crying at one point.

“I’m a basketball coach. Look at this bro,” the father said. “Y’all put a gun on my son for no reason.”

The Frisco police then realized that they pulled over the wrong vehicle and ended the “high-risk stop” and apologized to the family.

“That’s a terrible experience,” the father said when one officer explained that it was an honest mistake. “You all got to do your job, but we’re all legit.”

“It looks like I made a mistake,” the officer tells the family after her sergeant, who later arrived at the scene, ordered officers to stand down. “So I ran it AZ for Arizona, instead of AR – and that’s what happened.”

“It could have gone all wrong for us,” the father responded before turning away from the police officers and crying, according to CNN.

“We’re so sorry that happened like this. We had no intent on doing this, you know?” another officer told the family. “We’re humans as well and we make mistakes. I’m not justifying anything, I’m just saying, like, it wasn’t a computer that ran it. It was our human error that did this. So please forgive us.”

The Frisco police department issued an apology on Friday, saying that they “made a mistake” and that they are reviewing the incident to determine “what happened, how it was managed, and to evaluate what needed to be addressed to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The review will also identify further changes to training, policies, and procedures. In a preliminary assessment, guidance was provided to emphasize specific training points that includes making sure that information entered by officers is accurate.

“Our department will not hide from its mistakes. Instead, we will learn from them. The officer involved quickly accepted responsibility for what happened, which speaks to integrity,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in the Friday statement. “I’ve spoken with the family. I empathize with them and completely understand why they’re upset.”

Shilson continued: “I apologized on behalf of our department and assured them that we will hold ourselves accountable and provide transparency through the process. This incident does not reflect the high standard of service that our officers provide on a daily basis to our residents, businesses and visitors.”