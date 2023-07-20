Video of Women Being Paraded Naked in Violence-Hit State Sparks Anger Across India

There was anger across India Thursday after a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in a violence-hit region in the country’s northeast was shared widely across social media.

The video, from May, showed two women being attacked in Manipur state, which borders Myanmar, and which has been in turmoil for more than two months amid clashes between local tribal communities. At least 130 people have died, and some 60,000 displaced, as a result of the violence.

Widespread sharing of the video prompted the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has thus far remained silent on the turmoil in Manipur, to finally address the issue, saying the assault had “shamed the nation.”

“I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Modi, who has faced criticism for ignoring the violence in the region, said in Delhi.

Responding to the outrage prompted by the video, police said they had opened a case of gang rape and arrested a man in connection with the incident. Authorities said other arrests would follow soon.

Months of violence

The video shows two women from the Kuki tribal community in Manipur being assaulted by men from the Meitei community—the two groups that have been clashing in recent months.

The Indian government has reportedly asked social media companies to take down the video.

Women holding torches shout slogans as they take part in a demonstation demanding for the restoration of peace in India's north-eastern Manipur state, in Imphal on July 18, 2023, following ongoing ethnic violence in the state. AFP via Getty Images

The violence between them was triggered in early May after a local court said that the majority Meitei community should be granted certain economic benefits and special quotas when it comes to government jobs—something that is opposed by the minority Kuki community.

The Meitei community accounts for more than half of Manipur state’s population; the Kukis, in contrast, account for around 16 percent of the population.

Yet even as the violence spread across the restive region—tensions between the two communities have been bubbling for years—Modi remained silent on the issue, embarking, instead, on highly publicized state visits abroad, including to the United States.

The trips were criticized by opposition politicians, who questioned the efforts of Modi’s government in Delhi, and of the local government in Manipur—also run by Modi’s BJP political party—to control the violence.

“We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday,” the chief justice of the country’s Supreme Court, DY Chandrachud, said Thursday, in response to the video of the two women being assaulted being shared across social media. The country’s judicial branch, he said, was expressing its “deep concern.”

“It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable,” he added.