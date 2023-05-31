Video of Idaho Police Fatally Shooting Two Dogs Running on Highway Sparks Online Outrage

Animal lovers are incensed by the actions of Idaho police, who fatally shot two family dogs who'd gotten loose.

A video capturing the moments immediately after the dogs are shot and killed has been shared widely on social media.

Animals activists are calling on people to direct their outrage towards officials in Heyburn, Idaho, where the two animals were killed.

A press release from the Heyburn Police Department confirms the dogs were killed just after 6 p.m. on May 27.

The two dogs were described as "uncontrolled" and "loose." They were spotted along Interstate 84, and their presence was "causing traffic safety concerns."

The release states that, after two people tried wrangling the dogs, Heyburn Police tried to call them by "whistling, calling and shouting, but the dogs are uncooperative."

Because the dogs were too far away to be tased, "and in fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear-end collision at 80 MPH" the decision was made to kill the dogs.

(Credit: GoFundMe)

No other vehicles are seen in the video.

"Each dog was shot once and removed from the roadway," the statement says. "Neither dog had tags."

One of the dogs apparently did not die right away. In the video, a Great Pyrenees named Boomer can be seen struggling to get to his feet. The dog's cries also can be heard briefly.

Next to the collapsing white dog is the body of Luna, a Weimaraner.

A GoFundMe page created to fight animal cruelty in Heyburn claims the dogs were shot with an AR-15.

The page argues that the dogs did not pose a threat to public safety, and that animal control officers had been called to the scene, but that police shot the dogs after a six-minute wait.