Video Captures Possible First Flames of the Maui Wildfires as Tree Falls on Power Line

A bird sanctuary in Maui has shared potential video evidence of the beginning of one of the region's devastating wildfires, showing a falling tree striking a power line.

The security camera footage from the Maui Bird Conservation Center, taken just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 7 shows strong winds before a bright flash in the woods outside.

Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the center, spoke about the moment in a video posted on Hawaii's Department of Land Natural Resources Instagram account.

“The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire," she said in the video.

At that moment, a "significant incident" in the power grid was reported in the nearby town of Makawao.

The Washington Post reported that the flash in the video was likely the result of sparks coming from the power line as it hit vegetation.

"I grabbed two fire extinguishers and we put out the fire on the edge of the property here," Pribble added. "Then ran back inside, grabbed more fire extinguishers, garden hoses, whatever I could find and we went out and were just trying to contain it as best we could."

But the flames jumped to the grass and started to spread, quickly escalating into a full blown wildfire — one of the first in a series of devastating blazes across the region.

Olinda Fire footage captured by Maui Bird Conservation Center (MBCC) security camera. Maui Bird Conservation Center (MBCC)/Instagram

Others have also shared video footage and stories online, including Shane Treu who told The Associated Press he saw a wooden power pole snap, the power lines falling onto the dry grass below.

“I heard ‘buzz, buzz,’” Treu told the AP. “It was almost like somebody lit a firework. It just ran straight up the hill to a bigger pile of grass and then, with that high wind, that fire was blazing.”

“This is strong confirmation — based on real data — that utility grid faults were likely the ignition source for multiple wildfires on Maui,” Bob Marshall, the founder and CEO of Whisker Labs, which has 78 electrical grid sensors across Maui, told The Washington Post.

Hawaiian Electric is facing lawsuits from those who say its faulty equipment caused the fires, while evidence has emerged of plans to upgrade the power grid to avoid disasters such as this.

The company has vowed to restore power and to do that as safely as possible.

Hurricanes and wildfires: The winds brought the power poles and transformers down, which sparked fires. Communications went down, and then 80-mph gusts fanned the flames across the landscape. #hawaii #maui #wildfire #LahainaFires pic.twitter.com/JS0P36ASrW — Pia "Angel" Ting (@pia_ting) August 10, 2023

“Hawaiian Electric is committed to being here for our Maui ohana and for all of the community, no matter how long it takes,” Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO, said Tuesday.

“We’re working closely with state and county emergency management teams who prioritized critical circuits for restoration, including those serving stores, pharmacies, gas stations, county water, wastewater and public safety facilities.”

The death toll from the fires passed 100 on Tuesday, with stories emerging of families found after trying to shelter in their cards and an experts warning it could take a long time to identify remains.