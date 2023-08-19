Video Captures Officer Accused of Killing Girlfriend Surrender at Police Station With Hands Up

A released surveillance video shows the dramatic moment when a Fort Lauderdale Police Department detention officer accused of killing his girlfriend surrendered at a Coral Springs police station in Florida this week.

Chase Harder, who was commended by his department on social media just months earlier when he was first hired, is seen in the entryway of the police department Tuesday night with his hands on his head and getting down on his knees.

The surveillance video of Harder, 21, was obtained by WSVN News.

He wears a red tank top, black basketball shorts, and flip-flops. Several officers approach Harder with their guns drawn and handcuff him.

Harder later confessed to police that he had killed his girlfriend, according to law enforcement authorities.

Coral Springs Police said in a statement that they had received multiple calls that same Tuesday night that shots were fired at an apartment complex in the city.

Officers discovered a deceased gunshot victim, later identified as Harder’s girlfriend, at the scene. A witness said that they had seen a white male, later identified as Harder, fleeing the scene with a child.

A couple of hours later police received a call from the father of the girlfriend's daughter, saying Harder had dropped off the child with him.

Harder then later contacted Coral Springs Police and agreed to turn himself in.

“When Detectives were interviewing Harder, he confessed to the incident,” police said in the statement.

Chase Harder surrenders to Coral Springs Police in their department's lobby Coral Springs Police

Harder has been charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to law enforcement authorities.

Detectives have identified the victim as 24-year-old Dayanna Hurtado. They said that she had received threatening text messages from Harder before to her death.

When Harder was first hired by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department last December December 2022, he was celebrated in a police Facebook post for being the department’s “first graduate from Broward College/Institute of Public Safety's Basic Corrections Academy in nearly 20 years.”

“Chase Harder was hired as a detention officer and will work in our Prisoner Intake Processing Facility,” reads the department’s Facebook message. “He was the recipient of the Academic Excellence Achievement Award for his time in the academy.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department noted in that post that Harder served as an Army Reserve military police officer prior to joining the department.