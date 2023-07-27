Video Captures Moment Bear and Cub Take Dip in California Home’s Hot Tub

A California homeowner looked into their backyard Wednesday and found bears enjoying some playtime.
The 50-second video shared by KTLA shows an adult bear and a baby, both with brown fur, splashing around in a hot tub built into a tiled deck.
The bears take turns jumping in and out of the water, and spend some time making waves together outside the house in La Cañada Flintridge, which is in the foothills in Los Angeles County.
KTLA spoke with the homeowner, who said she took the video around 1:45 p.m. The high in the area Wednesday was 101 degrees.
This isn't the first time bears have been caught on camera cooling off in a swimming pool. In 2021, a similar cub and its mother dove in at a private residence to escape the heat.
Another bear family did the same in May 2023.
If you see a bear — especially a mother with a cub — National Parks Service guidelines advise you to stay calm, exercise caution and leave the area if possible.
