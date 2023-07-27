Video Captures Moment Bear and Cub Take Dip in California Home’s Hot Tub - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Video Captures Moment Bear and Cub Take Dip in California Home’s Hot Tub

Even bears are trying to find ways to escape the summer heat

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bear cubs playing in waterGetty Images

A California homeowner looked into their backyard Wednesday and found bears enjoying some playtime.

The 50-second video shared by KTLA shows an adult bear and a baby, both with brown fur, splashing around in a hot tub built into a tiled deck.

The bears take turns jumping in and out of the water, and spend some time making waves together outside the house in La Cañada Flintridge, which is in the foothills in Los Angeles County.

KTLA spoke with the homeowner, who said she took the video around 1:45 p.m. The high in the area Wednesday was 101 degrees.

Read More

This isn't the first time bears have been caught on camera cooling off in a swimming pool. In 2021, a similar cub and its mother dove in at a private residence to escape the heat.

Another bear family did the same in May 2023.

If you see a bear — especially a mother with a cub — National Parks Service guidelines advise you to stay calm, exercise caution and leave the area if possible.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.