VIDEO: 3 People Barely Escape Before Train Crashes into Vehicle at Texas Railroad Crossing

Three people narrowly escaped a vehicle that had become stuck at a railroad crossing in Forney, Texas, on Monday afternoon.

Harrowing video was captured of the near-fatal incident, which occurred just after 4:30 p.m.

In the video, the sound of an approaching Union Pacific train's horn can be heard.

A woman and child, hands locked, can be seen sprinting from the intersection and out of the camera's view.

The third person, an older woman, can be seen shuffling out of the oncoming train's path shortly before impact.

She quickly looks back as the train barrels into her maroon SUV, totaling it.

It appears the car had become stuck beneath one of the railroad crossing gates.

The initial impact sent the car's grill flying several feet.

In a statement, the Forney Police Department said no one was harmed in the incident.

It was unclear if anyone would be facing criminal charges.