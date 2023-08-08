Victims of NYC Subway Assault Caught on Video Say It Was ‘Absolutely Not’ a Hate Crime
The victims say they are trying to look at the incident from a place of understanding
A family of Nevada tourists who were physically and verbally attacked on a New York City subway car say that it was “absolutely not” a hate crime, despite being yelled at by their attackers to "go back where they came from."
Sue Young, a retired doctor from Nevada, was visiting the city with her husband and twin daughters when three teens sitting across from them on the subway started laughing and pointing at them, before turning violent.
"My glasses got broken. I've had a headache for a couple of days now because my hair was pulled and so my scalp was very tender," Young told WCBS-TV.
WABC reported that the girls allegedly bruised Young, as well as a woman who recorded the whole ordeal. "She darted over, took me by the hair, threw me on the ground and started punching me," alleged assault victim Joanna Lin told the outlet.
In the video recorded by Lin, the teenagers are heard telling Young to go back to where they came from. But despite this statement, the victims do not believe this was a hate crime because they do not think it meets the standards to qualify as a hate crime.
But the family said that at the very least, it was a crime, and city officials agreed. "This woman had no reason to be attacked, whatsoever," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference. "There's no tolerance for this in the state of New York."
WCBS-TV reported that the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Police said that the girls were reported making anti-ethnic references toward the family before the attack.
In the meantime, the victims are trying to look at the incident from a place of understanding. "We don't know what battles other people have in their lives, but I can imagine they're probably not as privileged. That probably has a lot to do with their outlook on the world and the anger they may have," Ted Young, Sue's husband, told WABC.
NYPD is continuing to search for the teenagers involved in the attack. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477.
