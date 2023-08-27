Victims Killed in ‘Racially Motivated’ Jacksonville Dollar General Shooting Identified

The three Black victims shot and killed by a white gunman at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday have been identified.

The white gunman, identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, opened fire in the store on Saturday afternoon, killing two Black men and one Black woman.

The victims are Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a Sunday press conference.

Waters gave details about how the shooting transpired on Saturday. At 1:08 p.m., Palmeter entered the Dollar General parking lot and fired 11 rounds into a black Kia, killing Carr. Then he entered the store and shot Lageurre and Gallion.

Waters said Palmeter “acted completely alone” and wanted to target Black people, using a racial slur to describe them in manifestos he left for his parents at his home.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters speaking during a news conference about the gunman in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023 AFP via Getty Images

"He knew — this is my assumption, but I think it's a fairly good one — he knew that once this ended, we'd end up at his house and we'd see that," Waters said during the Sunday press conference. "He never sent it to anyone."

Palmeter's father called the police on him as his son was shooting at the Dollar General. According to police, his son had texted him, instructing his father to enter his room. Once in the room, the father found a suicide note and manifesto on Palmeter's laptop.

Ryan Palmeter Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

In an earlier press conference on Saturday, Waters said Palmeter wore a tactical vest and mask during the shooting, which Waters described as a "racially motivated attack." He also carried an AR-style rifle and a Glock covered with Nazi swastikas.

He also said Palmeter was involved in a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no arrest. In 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, which allows family members to involuntarily detain and institutionalize loved ones for emergency mental health services.

On Sunday, Waters shared that Palmeter had no known brushes with law enforcement, and that there were no "red flags" in his background that would have stopped him from legally purchasing firearms.

President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the incident, saying in a statement that white supremacy must be denounced.

"We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin. Hate must have no safe harbor," Biden said. "Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent."