Victim Who Claims She Escaped Possible Dallas Serial Killer Details Disturbing Encounter

A victim of a potential serial killer targeting women in the Dallas area says her survival instincts helped her narrowly escape her attacker.

Police are investigating the recent fatal stabbings of Kimberly Robinson, 60, Cherish Gibson, 25, and an unidentified woman left dead in Dallas fields within a five-mile radius.

Two of the three victims, including Gibson, had ties to prostitution. All three deaths occurred in the last three months, beginning on April 22. Additionally, two of the three victims were left in the same field.



Police have not yet said that the cases are all officially connected, but are looking into the possibility.

Speaking with the Dallas Weekly, a sex worker wishing to remain anonymous and referred to only as D, said she managed to evade the killer hours after she believes Gibson was murdered.

D said she worked Harry Hines Blvd., an area known for prostitution, the night of June 23.

“I had gotten down at 11 or 12 o’clock, so I had probably seen her at two or three in the morning,” D recalled.

She said Gibson was new to the street frequented by sex workers, and noticed her get into a 2006 Scion xB.

The driver circled back hours later, without Gibson, looking for more company.

“By the time I’d talked to him (the killer), it was almost six in the morning. The sun was starting to come up and that made me feel safer,” said D.

“I had about a good four customers before he came along,” she explained to the Weekly. “He’s Mexican, he has a low haircut, and his hair is black. His skin color, like if you’ve ever seen El Chapo, it’s like that.”

After the pair agreed on a price of $120 for a 15-minute session, D said she got in his car and he attempted to drive her further away than what she was comfortable with. She said she insisted they stop in a nearby alley.

“We get started,” she explained. “I had kept my window kind of rolled down just in case. I was holding my vape and my pepper spray in my hand. He kind of knocked it down, but played it off.”

After it was over, she said she attempted to gather her belongings, when the killer climbed on top of her and pressed a blade against her neck.

“He says, ‘Give me the money.’ I gave him the money back,” D said, per the Weekly. “I try to grab his wrist to keep him from stabbing me, I’m holding my arm up while I’m trying to feel for my phone with my other hand. He threw my phone [out the window] and it gave me a second to open the door.”

“He went to slash at me, but I hit him in the face and I started yelling for help,” she recalled.

D said the killer tried to run her over before driving off.

He returned the next night and screamed at her from his vehicle.

D fled and hasn’t returned to the area since.

“He’s tried to come when the police aren’t there to pick girls up from a dark location so other people don’t see. That’s what he did to me. I just want other girls to be safe, be on alert, and be aware,” she told the outlet.

D continued, “If he got to do what he would’ve wanted to me, he would’ve raped me, he would’ve robbed me, and he would’ve killed me.”

The homicide investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Dallas Police Det. David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or David.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov, or Det. Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or Christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.



