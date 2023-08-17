Victim of Pennsylvania House Explosion Made Phone Call for Help After Surviving Initial Blast

One of the six victims of the Pennsylvania home explosion on Saturday reportedly placed a desperate phone call for help after initially surviving the blast.

Casey Clontz, 38, and his son Keegan, 12, were in the basement with Kevin Suebunia, 55, and Michael Thomas, 57, when the explosion occurred. Meanwhile, 51-year-old Heather and her husband, Paul Oravitz, 56, were upstairs.

As reported by WPXI, Paul died at the hospital from his injuries. It is unknown if anyone else was alive at that time.

County spokesperson Amie Downs added that emergency responders found people trapped under the debris.

The catastrophe leveled three homes. As a result, several families in the vicinity must relocate temporarily during repairs.

At the explosion's time, the quartet in the basement were allegedly attempting to work on a hot water tank. The Alleghany County Fire Marshal later confirmed the house had issues with this equipment.

The property's official owners were Heather and Paul, but the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The victims of the Plum, Pennsylvania, house explosion are (clockwise from left): Keegan Clontz, Casey Clontz, Michael Thomas, Kevin Sebunia, Paul Oravitz and Heather Oravitz. The Clontz Family; GoFundMe; The Sebunia Family; Brian C. Rittmeyer/Tribune-Review

A spokesperson for Alleghany County told the station that local, state, and federal officials will be working with the Fire Marshal's Office and that the process “will be involved and is expected to take quite some time, even months or years.”

By Sunday, the neighborhood had regained electricity. Efforts are underway to restore gas, and the community is advised to steer clear of the impacted area unless they are residents.