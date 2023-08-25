Vets Sounded Alarm About Orca Treatment Before Death in Miami Seaquarium: ‘They’re Going to Kill Her’

The orca Tokitae died last week at the Miami Seaquarium, where she lived for over half a century, performing for spectators and entertaining crowds.

According to the Miami Herald, her former veterinarians and trainers believe her inadequate care and reduced diet might have contributed to her Aug. 18 death from kidney failure.

“We’ve been saying for a long time they’re going to kill her at Seaquarium,” Dr. Jenna Wallace, a former Seaquarium veterinarian, told the outlet of Tokitae, also known as Lolita or Toki.

“We’ve been fighting so hard to get her the best treatment and get her out of there, but nobody listened. It shouldn’t have ended like this. She deserved better.”

Wallace told the Herald that she believes Tokitae may have experienced dehydration over the last two years when her food intake was reduced from 160-165 pounds of fish per day to 120 pounds.

Tokitae began to experience sudden kidney problems that led to her death, just as plans to move her to a sea pen in her native waters.

Some experts also warned against moving the aging orca due to her advanced age and health issues. Calls were made to relocate her to SeaWorld in Orlando, but Seaquarium owners asserted that Toki received proper care and nutrition.

Tokitae aka Lolita the orca Piotr Domaradzki/Wikimedia

According to news station KOMO, Tokitae's remains will be cremated and given to the Lummi Nation, a Native American tribe, after they're flown back to the Pacific Northwest.

“It all happened very quickly; there are still some questions that need to be answered,” Tony Hillaire, chairman of the Lummi Nation, told the Seattle Times. The outlet said the tribe has worked to return Tokitae to her home waters for years.

In light of the criticism, Seaquarium officials defended their care of Tokitae in a message to the Herald, claiming that Toki received proper care and nutrition.

"Toki’s diet had been rich in nutrients and appropriate for her appetite and the amount of exercise she was engaged in since she retired from daily educational programs," they said.

"This is reported by independent health and welfare assessments by the world’s foremost experts in marine mammal care, highly esteemed veterinarians respected throughout the global animal welfare community," they added.

The controversy surrounding Tokitae's care has highlighted treatment issues in marine parks. Critics, including organizations like PETA, emphasized the need for better conditions for captive animals.

“Part of Toki’s legacy will be the downfall of the industry,” Wallace told the Herald.