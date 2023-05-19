‘Veterans’ in Migrant Hotel Scandal Were Actually Recruited Homeless Men: Report

At least seven homeless men have come forward to say they were recruited to play veterans who had been kicked out of a New York hotel to make room for migrants, according to a report in the Mid-Hudson News.



The men told the outlet that they were part of a group of 15 people who were told by a non-profit official to pretend they were homeless veterans displaced from a hotel in Newburgh, a city about 70 miles north of New York City.

The story of purported homeless vets being displaced in order to accommodate the arrival of migrants being bussed to Manhattan received national attention with a since-debunked story first published exclusively in the New York Post. Brian Maher, a Republican state politician, also denounced the hotel in an appearance on Fox Business.

Mid-Hudson News reported that the scam was perpetrated by the YIT Foundation, a local non-profit organization that Maher allegedly raised funds for and supported.

But Maher issued a statement Friday distancing himself from the group.

“When Sharon and several veterans explained to me their situation, I believed them at their word,” Maher said. “I had absolutely no knowledge of any wrongdoing and believed that their stories were real until a phone conversation with Sharon yesterday afternoon when she explained to me that this did not happen the way she purported it to.”



Maher was referring to Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the YIT Foundation.

According to its website, founded by a disabled veteran, YIT works to create awareness of premature birth and support families with babies in the NICU. It also says it provides “help homeless and low-income military service veterans in need of living assistance.”

Maher also called for an investigation into YIT in the statement published by Mid-Hudson Friday.

"I am calling for an immediate investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office and the Orange County District Attorney into the YIT Foundation based on the new information that came to light today," he said.

The Mid-Hudson News reported that the men who confessed their involvement said two people approached them promising to pay $200 along with food and alcohol for their work. One of the recruiters was familiar to them as she had previously stayed at the shelter, one of the men said. While the name of the shelter has not been disclosed, the men were recruited at a Poughkeepsie homeless shelter.

“She told us to act like we were the veterans that had been displaced. And she told us that if asked, we were supposed to say we had been kicked out and Sharon found us rooms in [the nearby city of] Fishkill,” one of the men said.

Finch admitted to reporters that she brought the men to meet Orange County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather Bell-Meyer who demanded to meet the displaced veterans in person. She has denied offering to pay each of the men $200 for their job as actors. “I bought them lunch and that was it,” Finch said.

