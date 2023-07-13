Veteran Tuskegee Airman and Top Gun Turns 100: ‘Better Than the Congressional Gold Medal’

Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. James Harvey III celebrated a milestone birthday on Thursday when the historical icon and the first African-American fighter pilot to fight in the Korean War turned 100.

Despite being a highly decorated airman and the first Top Gun contest winner, Harvey said, "100 is better than the Congressional Gold Medal... because it takes a little more to attain 100," he told WNEP-TV.

Harvey added that he’s “looking forward to many more years."

The celebrated, retired pilot grew up in Nuangola, Pa., before joining the military, crediting his upbringing in the area for his success.

"I had a good childhood growing up. It probably had to do with my surroundings out in the country," Harvey said, per WNEP. "Fresh air, fresh veggies, and the people. The people meant a lot. Had they been the other way — racist — maybe things wouldn't be the same as they are today. So, I attribute that to people I associated with when I was a youngster."

Harvey graduated from the Tuskegee Army Air Field in 1944.

According to the National Air and Space Museum, he flew the F-80 Shooting Star on 126 missions in Korea during World War II.

The U.S. Air Force website lists Harvey and his team as the first “Top Gun” competition winners, a worldwide gunnery contest where the best pilot teams in the Air Force compete.

Harvey — along with every member of the Tuskegee Airmen — received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2006 from President George W. Bush.