‘Very Strange’ Plane Caught Mysteriously Circling Dublin for Hours in the Middle of the Night

Dubliners were puzzled after spotting a plane flying in strange patterns across the city Wednesday night.

The mystery plane was tracked zigzagging via the Flightradar24 app between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. by concerned sky gazers. The Partenaria P.68B plane departed from Birmingham, and flew around the city north of Pheonix Park until it got to the coast at Dun Laoghaire and returned to Birmingham, according to Irish Mirror.

Experts said the plane could have been conducting aerial photography or mapping. Pilots prefer to do this at night as there is less air traffic and activity than during the day.

As the plane flew East to West for hours, it gathered the attention of many flight tracker enthusiasts on social media. Some weren’t too happy about the noise.

As the plane flew East to West for hours, it gathered the attention of many flight tracker enthusiasts on social media. Flightradar24

One user was so baffled, he even accused the pilot of being intoxicated.