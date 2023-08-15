‘Very Rare’ Whale Found Dead in Florida Keys

A "very rare" whale was found dead near the Florida Keys by the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Coalition (FWC) contacted Steve McCulloch, the DPMMR Stranding Coordinator, about unconfirmed reports of a live dolphin bleeding near Tavernier Island.

McCulloch hopped in a boat and found a large animal grounded in the shallow sand flats. However, after a hands-on assessment, he determined it wasn't a dolphin; it was a "very rare, deep water" species of beaked whale known as a Mesoplodon.

The Mesoplodon is rarely seen outside of deep waters Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder

The beaked whale was deceased and the DPPMR coordinated with the FWC and the conservation team from Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards to perform a necropsy in order to take measurements and samples, and hopefully determine a cause of death.

Little is known about Mesoplodons, as the species is rarely observed due to the fact that they are seldom seen outside of deep water.