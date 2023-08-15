‘Very Rare’ Whale Found Dead in Florida Keys
Mesoplodons are rarely seen outside of deep water
A "very rare" whale was found dead near the Florida Keys by the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Coalition (FWC) contacted Steve McCulloch, the DPMMR Stranding Coordinator, about unconfirmed reports of a live dolphin bleeding near Tavernier Island.
McCulloch hopped in a boat and found a large animal grounded in the shallow sand flats. However, after a hands-on assessment, he determined it wasn't a dolphin; it was a "very rare, deep water" species of beaked whale known as a Mesoplodon.
The beaked whale was deceased and the DPPMR coordinated with the FWC and the conservation team from Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards to perform a necropsy in order to take measurements and samples, and hopefully determine a cause of death.
Little is known about Mesoplodons, as the species is rarely observed due to the fact that they are seldom seen outside of deep water.
- Tourists Spot Rare Group of Killer Whales Off San Francisco Coast
- Whale Found Washed up Dead on Long Island Beach in New York
- Rare Whale Species Typically Only Seen in Deep Water Dies on Shore
- Humpback Whales Found Dead Off New York City Coastline
- Another Dolphin Has Died at Struggling Florida Aquarium
- Dead Dolphins, Sea Lions Washing Up Along Southern California Coast
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Stepson Accused of Beating Stepmother to Death With Baseball Bat Within Walls of Gated CommunityNews
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews