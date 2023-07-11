Vermont’s Capital Has Become a ‘Fast-Moving River,’ With Most Buildings Downtown Flooded, Mayor Says - The Messenger
Vermont’s Capital Has Become a ‘Fast-Moving River,’ With Most Buildings Downtown Flooded, Mayor Says

Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said 'a good number' of fast-water rescues had been carried out

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
JWPlayer

The mayor of Vermont's capital city said the situation remains dire, with nearly all buildings downtown flooded and no sign of when the waters will recede.

Instead of streets, most of the downtown area now has unbridled rivers clogged with wreckage and waste, says Mayor Jack McCullough who spoke with The Messenger after visiting the closed-off downtown area for the first time, having previously been told to stay away for his safety.

"Things are tough in downtown Montpelier," the Mayor said. "It's like fast-flowing rivers are moving through the streets. River currents are high, there's flotsam and debris in the river and it's gotten into most of the buildings on Main Street and State Street.

"We are expecting that when the business owners are able to get in, they will see damage to their buildings and considerable loss of property."

Downtown Montpelier was turned into a river Monday July 10 as flood waters washed in.
A flooded Main Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont.Kylie Cooper/Getty Images

Much of the city's downtown district was evacuated late Monday as flood waters rushed in. Vermont has been dealing with heavy rain for a few days now, with other towns also underwater.

Mayor McCullough said "a good number" of fast-water rescues had been carried out, helped by his own emergency departments and outsiders coming in to assist.

Across the state, over 100 people had been rescued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some Montpelier neighborhoods were without power Tuesday afternoon, while a boil all water notice was in place for the city because of fears drinking water could become contaminated.

Residents were on edge waiting to see if the nearby dam at the Wrightsville Reservoir would overflow. As of 130pm, significant rises were not expected but water remained just a few feet shy of the overspill.

The Winooski River, which flows through the city, reached record levels, beating measures in 1992 and Hurricane Irene in 2011. The last time waters rose to such heights was in 1927.

Earlier, State Senator Anne Watson said it was "really wonderful" to see how the community had come together to support each other, while a reporter in the area spoke of people seeming very relaxed as they navigated water-filled streets.

The Mayor paid tribute to the people of his city, saying he knew they would get through this.

"We had a terrible flood with terrible damage in 1992, we went through it again in 2011 and we've just come through the covid pandemic," McCullough said. "People in Montpelier are prepared to deal with extreme adversity and we will come back from this."

Montpelier is not expecting further rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday are set to bring more.

