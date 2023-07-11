Vermont Flooding Rescue Efforts Crest to Over 100 People Saved

A total of 117 people have been rescued across Vermont as the state is under a wave of historic flooding.
Vermont Governor Phil Scott called the flooding catastrophic, adding that the storm was “nowhere near over” during a media briefing in the state capital of Montpelier on Tuesday.
"Floodwaters continue to rise in some places, like our capital city, and have surpassed levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene,” Gov. Scott said.
Jennifer Morrison with Vermont’s Department of Public Safety said there were 117 rescues across the Green Mountain State since Monday and that a total of 67 people were evacuated from homes, other buildings and vehicles that were flooded.
Gov. Scott also expressed concern that people will see the sun shining and think that the worst is over. “The next three days will be telling,” He cautioned residents in his state.
"Rivers can still rise, the water has to go someplace, and our reservoirs are filling up,” he added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, flood waters started to recede in Montpelier but levels at the North Branch of the Woonoski River reached 524 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
A total of 15 shelters have been opened up across the state for displaced residents.
Governor Scott mentioned that recovery in the state could take weeks if not months.
"Next weeks will be difficult, but Vermonters will stand up to the challenge,” Scott said.
