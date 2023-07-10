Vermont Flooding Chaos Posted Online by Residents: ‘This is Crazy!’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Vermont Flooding Chaos Posted Online by Residents: ‘This is Crazy!’

Roads were swept away and water poured through ski resort buildings as the rain kept falling

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Striking Photos and Videos of extremely high and fast flooding in Vermont were posted across social media on Monday as the state dealt with the torrential heavy rain hitting the Northeast.

Footage showed debris being washed downriver in torrents of water caused by a storm being compared to Hurricane Irene in 2011 in terms of flooding.

Read More

"This is crazy, this is usually just a little brook!" one TikTok user posted from the edge of one waterway. "You can hear boulders slamming on the bottom."

View post on TikTok

"It's usually just a trickle, my kid swims here. Not today!" Turtle_turtle_wow added.

One Twitter user posted that water was pouring in from the upper floor of her farmhouse as the rain came down.

Multiple towns, including Ludlow, have been badly affected, with video showing roadways washed away and streets turned to rivers.

The town of Weston was also badly affected, with one local posting on Facebook:

"I wish there was some way that I could help," Syd Straw said. "But my driveway and road are washed away... Oh dear, I fear this is worse than hurricane Irene 12 years ago."

The Okemo Resort in Ludlow is one of the places badly hit, with videos showing water pouring down winter ski slopes onto the main road, as well as through resort buildings.

View post on TikTok
View post on TikTok
Vermont State Police/Twitter
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.