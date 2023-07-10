Vermont Flooding Chaos Posted Online by Residents: ‘This is Crazy!’

Striking Photos and Videos of extremely high and fast flooding in Vermont were posted across social media on Monday as the state dealt with the torrential heavy rain hitting the Northeast.

Footage showed debris being washed downriver in torrents of water caused by a storm being compared to Hurricane Irene in 2011 in terms of flooding.

"This is crazy, this is usually just a little brook!" one TikTok user posted from the edge of one waterway. "You can hear boulders slamming on the bottom."

"It's usually just a trickle, my kid swims here. Not today!" Turtle_turtle_wow added.

One Twitter user posted that water was pouring in from the upper floor of her farmhouse as the rain came down.

Multiple towns, including Ludlow, have been badly affected, with video showing roadways washed away and streets turned to rivers.

The town of Weston was also badly affected, with one local posting on Facebook:

"I wish there was some way that I could help," Syd Straw said. "But my driveway and road are washed away... Oh dear, I fear this is worse than hurricane Irene 12 years ago."

The Okemo Resort in Ludlow is one of the places badly hit, with videos showing water pouring down winter ski slopes onto the main road, as well as through resort buildings.