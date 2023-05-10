The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Vermont Becomes First State to Protect Access to Abortion Pill

    Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed two sweeping shield laws protecting abortion and gender-affirming care.

    Carlo Versano
    Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, signed two shield bills into law on Wednesday, including one that will make Vermont the first state in the U.S. to protect access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone, the AP reported.

    A second shield law would protect health care providers in the state who perform gender-affirming care on out-of-state patients.

    “Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Scott said.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

