Vermont Becomes First State to Protect Access to Abortion Pill

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, signed two shield bills into law on Wednesday, including one that will make Vermont the first state in the U.S. to protect access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone, the AP reported.

A second shield law would protect health care providers in the state who perform gender-affirming care on out-of-state patients.

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Scott said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.