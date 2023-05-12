Verdict Reached in Lori Vallow Daybell Case

A verdict was reached in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday afternoon. The verdict was expected to be announced at 12:45 MT.

The verdict is expected to be aired publicly, though the trial was not broadcast publicly.

Vallow Daybell’s two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were last seen in September 2019 and were discovered buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Chad Daybell was also charged in their murder, but will face a separate trial. Both are also facing charges in Arizona for murdering Daybell’s former wife.

