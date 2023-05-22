Venmo announced on Monday that parents will be able to open an account on the mobile payment app for their teen children, many of whom have been using the service under their parents' accounts.



According to the announcement from parent company PayPal, the Venmo Teen Account will allow parents or legal guardians to monitor transactions, manage privacy settings, open a debit card, and move funds for teens aged 13 to 17.

Previously, setting up an account for a minor was a violation of Venmo's terms of service, per the Associated Press. But that did not stop parents from doing it anyway. By Venmo's own estimation, about nine million teenagers use the service via their parents.



Venmo competitor Cash App, owned by Block (formerly Square), dropped its age requirement to 13 in late 2021. Cash App has about 50 million users to Venmo's 70 million, and is growing fast.

A Venmo Teen Account can only be created by parents on behalf of the children and must be connected to the personal account of a parent or legal guardian.

The account comes with no monthly fees and an included debit card, which provides no-fee cash withdrawals at participating ATMs.

Venmo Teen Accounts will be "rolling out to select customers from June 2023 and will be widely available in the coming weeks," according to the announcement.