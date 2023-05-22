The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Venmo Follows CashApp, Officially Opens to Teens

    PayPal unit is looking to steal Gen Z market share from Cash App.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Venmo announced on Monday that parents will be able to open an account on the mobile payment app for their teen children, many of whom have been using the service under their parents' accounts.

    According to the announcement from parent company PayPal, the Venmo Teen Account will allow parents or legal guardians to monitor transactions, manage privacy settings, open a debit card, and move funds for teens aged 13 to 17.

    Previously, setting up an account for a minor was a violation of Venmo's terms of service, per the Associated Press. But that did not stop parents from doing it anyway. By Venmo's own estimation, about nine million teenagers use the service via their parents.

    Venmo competitor Cash App, owned by Block (formerly Square), dropped its age requirement to 13 in late 2021. Cash App has about 50 million users to Venmo's 70 million, and is growing fast.

    A Venmo Teen Account can only be created by parents on behalf of the children and must be connected to the personal account of a parent or legal guardian.

    The account comes with no monthly fees and an included debit card, which provides no-fee cash withdrawals at participating ATMs.

    Read More

    Venmo Teen Accounts will be "rolling out to select customers from June 2023 and will be widely available in the coming weeks," according to the announcement.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.