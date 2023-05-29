The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Venice Investigating Why One of Its Canals Turned Fluorescent Green

    Some residents speculated that environmental activists may have been behind the stunt

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Authorities in Venice, Italy are puzzled over why the water in the city's picturesque Grand Canal turned neon green on Sunday morning.

    Veneto Regional President Luca Zaia announced on Twitter this morning that initial tests showed an organic compound used for caving and water inspections may have caused the discoloration.

    Some residents speculated that environmental activists may have been behind the stunt, Venice's La Nuova Venezia reported.

    Read More

    "Unfortunately Venice has become the stage for actions far beyond the lines," Zaia posted. The regional president wrote that there appears to be no danger of pollution from the substance but worried that people might try to replicate the stunt again in the future.

    Residents first noticed the green water near the Rialto Bridge, Zaia wrote. Videos showed gondolas gliding along the canal — one of the city's most popular tourist destinations — despite the discoloration.

    The tracer liquid that was allegedly used can be purchased in a variety of different colors and in both powder and concentrate forms, Maurizio Vesco, director of Veneto's environmental protection agency, told La Nuova. The substance can be activated by the sun's rays, Vesco said.

    Authorities haven't ruled out that the incident was caused by an "angry loner" or that it was simply an accident, according to La Nuova.

    In 1968, avant-garde artist Nicholás García Uriburu dyed the Grand Canal's water green to promote "ecological consciousness" during the 34th Venice Biennale, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's unclear whether the people responsible for this weekend's discoloration were referencing Uriburu's piece of performance art.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.