Venice Investigating Why One of Its Canals Turned Fluorescent Green

Authorities in Venice, Italy are puzzled over why the water in the city's picturesque Grand Canal turned neon green on Sunday morning.

Veneto Regional President Luca Zaia announced on Twitter this morning that initial tests showed an organic compound used for caving and water inspections may have caused the discoloration.

Some residents speculated that environmental activists may have been behind the stunt, Venice's La Nuova Venezia reported.

"Unfortunately Venice has become the stage for actions far beyond the lines," Zaia posted. The regional president wrote that there appears to be no danger of pollution from the substance but worried that people might try to replicate the stunt again in the future.

Residents first noticed the green water near the Rialto Bridge, Zaia wrote. Videos showed gondolas gliding along the canal — one of the city's most popular tourist destinations — despite the discoloration.

The tracer liquid that was allegedly used can be purchased in a variety of different colors and in both powder and concentrate forms, Maurizio Vesco, director of Veneto's environmental protection agency, told La Nuova. The substance can be activated by the sun's rays, Vesco said.

Authorities haven't ruled out that the incident was caused by an "angry loner" or that it was simply an accident, according to La Nuova.

In 1968, avant-garde artist Nicholás García Uriburu dyed the Grand Canal's water green to promote "ecological consciousness" during the 34th Venice Biennale, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's unclear whether the people responsible for this weekend's discoloration were referencing Uriburu's piece of performance art.