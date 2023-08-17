2 Vape Shop Robbers Killed After Customers Retrieve Assault Rifle and Open Fire

A robbery attempt at a Louisiana vape shop turned deadly over the weekend after at least one customer allegedly opened fired on two suspects, killing them both, the Shreveport Police Department announced.



A trio of armed burglars reportedly entered a vape store just before 5 p.m. Surveillance video shows two of them going behind the counter and seizing the store's handgun from the clerk.



During the robbery, two customers reportedly snuck outside and retrieved guns from the cab of their pickup truck. They then returned to the store, where they opened fire on the suspects. Stills from the surveillance video show at least one of the customers holding what appears to be an assault-style rifle.

Two of the suspected robbers, Anthony Lee, 19, and Martavious Henderson, 18, succumbed to their injuries.

Surveillance video shows two customers retrieving weapons from their truck before returning to the store to open fire on the suspects. Shreveport Police Department

One of the deceased men was found inside the store while the other was found outside. One witness told KSLA he saw one of the wounded young men attempting to flee.



"It looked like he was running. But as he got closer to the end of the building, he got slower and slower," the resident said. "So I knew then he got shot."



Police are still looking for the third unidentified suspect, as well as the two customers who shot them.



Louisiana lists certain conditions that can make a homicide "justifiable" under the law, including against people who enter a place of business unlawfully.



But it's unclear whether that provision applies in this case since it appears that the alleged robbers were already headed out of the store when the shooters opened fire.